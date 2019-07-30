Summer's terrible twins, heat and humidity, will rule Long Island on Tuesday, with the Islip-based National Weather Service issuing a heat advisory from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

These advisories are issued whenever it feels like 95 to 99 degrees for two days in a row, or 100 to 104 degrees "for any length of time," the forecasters explained.

The temperature is expected to reach a high of 86 to 92 degrees, but could feel as hot as 98 degrees, said News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman.

Spotty afternoon thunderstorms are possible, Hoffman said.

However, Wednesday should benefit from a cold front, with the thermometer only rising into the mid- to upper 80s, the weather service said, though any parasols might have to double as umbrellas.

"Widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected Wednesday afternoon and early evening as the cold front approaches the area," the weather service said.

Thursday should be drier and sunny with a high of about 85 degrees, it said.

Anyone who favors Thursday's weather can look forward to more of the same. The next four days should closely match Thursday's forecast, according to the weather service.