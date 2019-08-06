Tuesday's forecast for both the day and the night puts the odds of showers and thunderstorms at 20 percent, the National Weather Service said, pinning the possible precipitation on "a warm front and a trough of low pressure."

Long Islanders can expect mostly cloudy skies with breaks of sunshine, News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman said.

The high for the day should be about 83 degrees.

Wednesday looks even more likely to delight rain-lovers, as there is a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, the forecasters said. The thermometer could hit 85.

By Thursday, the odds of precipitation decline to 30 percent. The partly sunny skies should warm the air to 86 degrees, the weather service said.

Friday,sets the stage for another mostly sunny weekend, with a high near 83 degrees, the weather service said.

Both Saturday and Sunday should be much the same, according to the forecasters.