This week's weather will seesaw between sunny skies and rain drops, according to the forecasters at the Islip-based National Weather Service, and no effects from Hurricane Dorian are anticipated until around Friday.

Though the weather service confirmed a tornado with 85 mph winds swept through Suffolk's Manorville from 4:33 p.m. to 4:38 p.m. on Monday, PSEG Long Island said no one in the area was without power by early Tuesday morning.

Officials said the tornado, which sliced limbs off trees, blew out windows and yanked off shingles and aluminum siding. It was about 50 yards wide and 1.6 miles long, the weather service said.

Only about three reports of downed trees in the area were received that afternoon, the Suffolk police said.

Tuesday should be sunny with the thermometer reaching 78.Tuesday night should bring increasing clouds, with a low around 65.

Wednesday, however, has a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m., though the high should rise to 81, the NWS said.

"As the cold front passes through Wednesday night, showers will diminish, with lows in the mid-60s. Chance of showers will increase again Thursday into Thursday night from south to north," the weather service said.

Still, the sun should at least put in an appearance Thursday, the forecasters said, though the high will only reach 72.

Friday has a 50 percent chance of showers, with a high of 68. That night, the National Weather Service says, "tropical storm conditions are possible, with a 40 percent chance of rain.

However, the weekend looks auspicious: at least mostly sunny skies are forecast for Saturday and Sunday, with highs in the mid-70s.

Monday should be a twin of the weekend, according to the weather service.