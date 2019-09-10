Enjoy the sun Tuesday, because rain showers could start rolling in Wednesday evening, forecasters said.

Tuesday is expected to be partly sunny, with highs in the mid-70s, the weather service said.

Wednesday will also be sunny, with temperatures in the high 70s to low 80s. But a few showers and thunderstorms could develop between 4 and 8 p.m., News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman said.

A shower or thunderstorm is also possible Thursday, but most of the day will be dry, Hoffman said. Temperatures are expected to reach the high 70s to low 80s, he said.

The sun will return Friday, however, with highs in the low 70s. Saturday will also be sunny and warm, but rain is possible in the evening, according to the weather service.

Sunday is expected to be partly sunny. Long Islanders could see temperatures as high as 79 degrees, the weather service said.