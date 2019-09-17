Tuesday looks like the first of a seven-day stretch with zero rain, the National Weather Service said.

"Dry conditions and plenty of sunshine are expected today as high pressure builds south out of Canada," the forecasters said. The high should be about 73 degrees.

Those clear skies could herald cool temperatures overnight, though clouds might rule Wednesday's skies at times.

"Initially clear skies will allow for good radiational cooling conditions through at least the first half of tonight, with temperatures in typically cooler outlying locations falling into the mid- to upper 40s," the weather service said, referring to the release of infrared radiation from Earth.

"Clouds then increase late tonight, with partly to mostly cloudy conditions expected through the day on Wednesday," the weather service said. As clouds absorb infrared radiation, "This will result in high temperatures a few degrees below normal."

Any swimmers and surfers could encounter high rip tide currents from Wednesday to Saturday, the weather service said.

Long Island will also likely see rough seas Thursday through Saturday, News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman said.

The forecast for Wednesday has a high of only 68 degrees.

Thursday's weather should be sunny, with almost the same temperature.

Friday to Monday also should be sunny, with highs in the mid- to upper 70s, according to the weather service.