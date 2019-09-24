TODAY'S PAPER
67° Good Morning
SEARCH
67° Good Morning
NewsWeather

Long Island weather: Cold front brings cooler temperatures

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Print

A departing cold front ushers in cooler and drier weather starting Tuesday and carrying through most of Thursday, ending the late summer streak that ran from the weekend through Monday, the National Weather Service in Islip said.

"High pressure will then anchor itself southwest of the region Tuesday and Tuesday night. This will lead to dry conditions through midweek," the weather service said.

The term high pressure refers to the force falling air exerts on the Earth, which usually clears away clouds and rain.

The thermometer will park itself in the mid- to upper 70s for much of the week, the weather service said, though it still will be a little warmer than typical.

"Temperatures overall will be cooler than what they were during this past weekend, but still remain a touch above normal for this time of the year," the weather service said.

Sunny and clear skies should prevail until Thursday, when there is a 20 percent chance of showers after 2 p.m. 

However, no rain is then forecast through Monday. 

The skies should be bright and clear through the weekend, with temperatures hovering in the mid- to upper 70s, the weather service said. 

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Fifth graders at Longwood Middle School in Middle Opt-out testing numbers drop in Long Island districts
The groundbreaking for a new arena at Belmont Sources: Isles' arena groundbreaking tentatively set
Onel Jiminez-Maradiaga, 20, of Plainview, has been charged Police: Man groped three women, one at her home
Avocado toast topped by a poached egg at Wildly popular coffee shop opens second location
Orecchiette with sausage and broccoli rabe is one Longstanding Italian eatery moves to new location
Donald Clarke, 94, center, attends the Huntington Senior Fitness for LI senior citizens can begin with one step
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search