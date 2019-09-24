A departing cold front ushers in cooler and drier weather starting Tuesday and carrying through most of Thursday, ending the late summer streak that ran from the weekend through Monday, the National Weather Service in Islip said.

"High pressure will then anchor itself southwest of the region Tuesday and Tuesday night. This will lead to dry conditions through midweek," the weather service said.

The term high pressure refers to the force falling air exerts on the Earth, which usually clears away clouds and rain.

Loading... Good Morning Currently few clouds today ISLIP, NY 67° Few Clouds 77°/56° 77°/56° SEE FULL FORECAST

The thermometer will park itself in the mid- to upper 70s for much of the week, the weather service said, though it still will be a little warmer than typical.

"Temperatures overall will be cooler than what they were during this past weekend, but still remain a touch above normal for this time of the year," the weather service said.

Sunny and clear skies should prevail until Thursday, when there is a 20 percent chance of showers after 2 p.m.

However, no rain is then forecast through Monday.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The skies should be bright and clear through the weekend, with temperatures hovering in the mid- to upper 70s, the weather service said.