Tuesday looks rather humdrum — mostly cloudy with a high near 76 degrees — but Long Island could experience near record-breaking heat Wednesday, the National Weather Service in Islip said.

The thermometer could soar to 85 degrees Wednesday, the weather service said. The record high for the same date was 88 degrees, set in 2007, according to the service.

"Warm and humid conditions continue Wednesday, with the potential for record, to near record, heat across much of the area," the forecasters said.

"The approaching cold front will be the determining factor of the record heat," it said.

Temperatures should peak around noon, and Long Island should be cooler than its closest cousins to the west.

"Highs in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees are expected across New York City and northeastern New Jersey," the weather service said.

Showers and thunderstorms could arrive after 3 p.m. Wednesday, the experts said, putting the odds at 30 percent.

There is a 40 percent chance of rain on Thursday, ushering in cooler weather, and the high should only reach 63 degrees. Rain likely will continue during the night but Friday looks mostly sunny with a high near 67 degrees.

Saturday also should be sunny, with a high of 63 degrees. Sunday is expected to be at least partly sunny and a bit warmer at 69 degrees, the weather service said.

Showers could sweep in Sunday night, and on Monday there is a 30 percent chance of rain, with a high of 72 degrees.