Cool and damp weather dominates the workweek, with the first sunny day not expected until Sunday, the National Weather Service in Islip said.

Tuesday could see some morning showers. The high should reach 69 degrees and clouds will prevail, perhaps bringing more overnight showers, the weather service said. Gusts from a northeast wind could hit 26 mph, the forecasters said.

"Clouds and shower chances then increase again tonight as an area of low pressure developing off the mid-Atlantic coast begins to drift north towards the area," the forecasters said. "This will result in unsettled weather through the end of the week along with gusty northeast winds, especially along the coast," the experts said.

The odds of showers on Wednesday are 50%, with a high of 61 degrees expected.

That night looks much the same and the chances of precipitation only decline to 40% on Thursday, the weather service said. Stiff gusts again look likely: 30 mph is expected.

There is a 30% chance of rain on Friday, with a high of 61 degrees, the weather service said. That night looks much the same.

Though overcast skies are expected on Saturday, rain is not. The high could reach 65 degrees.

Sunday is predicted to be mostly sunny and just a touch warmer — just like Columbus Day on Monday, the weather service said.