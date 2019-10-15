Tuesday's sunshine — which will raise the temperature to 63 degrees — will not be repeated Wednesday, when rain intense enough to cause some flooding could arrive by the early afternoon and linger into Thursday, the National Weather Service in Islip said.

And anyone out and about Tuesday night might need a jacket: "Mostly clear skies and light winds will allow temperatures to fall into the 40s and 30s, except 50s in and around New York City overnight," the forecasters said.

On Wednesday morning, clouds will sweep in, helping the thermometer hit the 60s. The afternoon and evening rain "will be heavy at times, and a rumble or two of thunder is possible," the weather service said.

ISLIP, NY 50° Few Clouds 63°/51°

One to three inches of rain are predicted.

"Localized flash flooding will also be an issue for low-lying coastal roads if (the) heaviest rain coincides with the Wednesday night high tides," the weather service said.

A gale watch was issued by the weather service for eastern Long Island from Wednesday afternoon until Thursday evening. Gusts of wind could hit 36 mph, the forecasters said.

Though there is a 30% chance of showers, mostly before noon on Thursday, the sun should then break through. The high could reach 59 degrees, though stiff breezes, with gusts hitting 38 mph, could make it feel considerably cooler.

And then the sun rules the skies on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, with the thermometer rising to the mid-60s as the weekend ends, the weather service said.