Misty rain looks likely for much of Tuesday, with the odds of rain rising to 90% after 9 p.m., but skies should clear Wednesday, the National Weather Service in Islip said.

“Cloudy conditions are expected during the daytime with spotty light rain or drizzle possible,” the forecasters said.

“Widespread rain begins to develop well north and west of New York City late in the day and overspreads the entire region tonight,” they said.

Temperatures Tuesday will be in the upper 50s and low 60s. Wednesday’s high should be in the low 60s.

“The coolest conditions at night will occur Wednesday night as temperatures fall into the upper 30s and lower 40s inland and middle and upper 40s elsewhere,” the weather service said.

The rest of the week should offer sunny days with temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s all the way through Saturday and even Sunday during the day.

There is a 30 percent chance of showers on Sunday night, but Monday should be at least partly sunny, the weather service said.