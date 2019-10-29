TODAY'S PAPER
Long Islanders can expect several days of rain this week, with heavier showers predicted for Halloween, the National Weather Service in Islip said.

Light rain and drizzle will likely fall Tuesday, and the high will be near 60 degrees, the weather service said.

Coastal flooding is possible. Flood advisories are in effect for southern Nassau through noon Tuesday and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for northwestern Suffolk and northern Nassau.

Flooding is also possible in low-lying areas near the shorelines and tidal waterways from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in southwestern Suffolk, the weather service said.

The possibility of light rain and drizzle will increase slightly late Tuesday night into Wednesday, when the high is expected to be 65 degrees, the weather service said.

Then on Thursday — Halloween — rain is expected to become steadier and heavier. Winds will also increase into the evening, especially near the coast, the weather service said.

Good news for trick-or-treaters: There could be some breaks in the rain during the afternoon, News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman said.

The high will be 68 degrees, the weather service said.

The week's soggy weather could dry out by Friday, which the weather service said would likely start with showers before 8 a.m. but then become sunny with a high near 60 degrees.

The weather service predicts Saturday will be sunny, with a high near 55 degrees.

Sunday and Monday are also expected to be sunny, with highs in the mid-50s.

