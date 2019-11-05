TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island weather: Rain today, snow possible by end of workweek

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Look for a bit of rain during most of Tuesday’s work day, which should add up to a quarter of an inch and end around 4 p.m., the National Weather Service in Islip said.

While Wednesday should be clear, as should Thursday until the late afternoon, there is a chance of rain this week that — for the first time this autumn — could mix with snow.

"Meanwhile, temperatures ahead of an approaching cold front will warm up into the upper 50s to lower 60s," the weather service said. "The cold front will sweep through tonight dropping temperatures back into the 30s and 40s."

Tuesday's predicted high of almost 60 degrees could plunge to around 42 by the evening. The high on Wednesday, though sunny, is expected to be 51 degrees, the weather service said.

Thursday could be slightly warmer, with a high near 55 degrees expected, and a 30% chance of showers after 4 p.m., the weather service said. Friday might start with that rain and snow mix, but the weekend looks mostly clear.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

