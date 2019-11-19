Tuesday's misty rain will slowly clear, with the sun warming thermometers to 50 degrees, the National Weather Service in Islip said.

Southern Nassau could see brief and minor flooding between noon and 2 p.m., the weather service warned.

The next seven days look clear and cool with a few exceptions: rain might fall Wednesday, Friday and Saturday night, the weather service said.

Before that, clouds will roll in Tuesday night. And, the weather service said, "Another area of low pressure develops well offshore with an upper level disturbance over the region tonight into Wednesday."

"A light rain shower cannot be ruled out across eastern Long Island and southeast Connecticut Wednesday morning and early Wednesday afternoon," the experts said.

The high for Wednesday is expected to be 44 degrees. Thursday will be five degrees warmer, and Friday, which has a 30% chance of showers, warmer still at 57 degrees.

Saturday looks sunny — but 10 degrees colder — and there is a 30% chance of rain that night.

Sunday and Monday, however, should be at least partly sunny, with highs in the upper 40s.