We're in for some warm to moderate weather temperatures this week, with forecasters at the National Weather Service calling for temperatures in the upper 50s, maybe even pushing 60 degrees, in some areas of Long Island Tuesday.

But, hang onto your hats. Literally.

A gale watch has been issued for all South Shore waters, including inlets and bays, and a gale warning has been issued for all offshore Atlantic waters, due to what forecasters are calling the likely potential for strong, gusting winds — winds, some experts are now saying, that could even cause the grounding of some of the iconic big balloons for the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in Manhattan on Thursday.

Due to city regulations, those balloons could be grounded if there are sustained wind speeds of at least 23 mph, with gusts of 34 mph.

As of Tuesday morning, the weather service was predicting wind speeds of 15-24 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph.

Of course, all that is subject to change. The weather service is calling for a warm front to pass through Wednesday morning followed by a strong cold front Wednesday night that could have a dramatic effect on metropolitan area's weather.

There's a chance of rain Wednesday and overnight Wednesday into Thursday, when mostly sunny skies are being forecast.

The weather service also is calling for areas of fog in northeastern and southeastern Suffolk County on Tuesday with the potential for black ice in some less-traveled areas, due to overnight temperatures that hovered around the freezing mark.

"Extra caution should be used if traveling [in those areas] early this morning," the weather service said.