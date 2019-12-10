The temperature will soar to nearly 60 degrees on Tuesday but then slide, turning the early afternoon rain into snow overnight, the National Weather Service in Islip said.

Only half an inch of snow at most is expected overnight but up to one to three inches could fall during the day Wednesday, the weather service said.

Forecasters offered a clear warning for anyone on the roads from 3 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Wednesday: “Slow down and use caution while traveling,” the forecasters said, and plan on “slippery road conditions and reduced visibilities.”

Loading... Good Morning Currently Mostly Cloudy ISLIP, NY Islip/Ronkonkoma Weather Station 53° Mostly Cloudy 56°/32° 56°/32° SEE FULL FORECAST

The snow should end around noon. The wind chill will make it feel as cold as 25 degrees, the weather service said.

Thursday should offer sunny skies with a high just above freezing. The clouds return Friday, when the thermometer will rise to near 47 degrees, the weather service said.

Late night Friday revelers might need umbrellas and hoods. Showers are quite likely after midnight, and they probably will stick around until at least noon on Saturday.

The weather service predicted the first day of the weekend should be unusually warm at 54 degrees.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Sunday and Monday look at least partly sunny, with the thermometer hitting nearly 50 degrees on Sunday, and then sliding to 43 the following day.