A winter weather advisory already in effect for much of the tri-state area was extended to Nassau and Suffolk counties early Tuesday morning and will remain in effect until 10 a.m., the National Weather Service said.

The advisory, extended just before 4:45 a.m., warns that "freezing rain" and "additional ice accumulations" of up to 1/10th of an inch are likely, creating hazardous travel conditions that could impact the morning commute.

News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman said commuters can also expect sleet early Tuesday, especially during the morning commute.

"Be alert for slick roads," the News 12 forecaster advised, adding: "Use caution driving."

Meanwhile, expect rain throughout the day well into Tuesday evening, with temperatures remaining in the mid-to-upper 30s and wind chills making it feel like it's in the 20s.

The weather service said even colder air is in store for us later in the week, with a slight chance of snow showers on Wednesday, when overnight temperatures dip into the mid-teens — perhaps as cold as 16 degrees — Wednesday night into Thursday. Little or no snow accumulations are expected, however.

The high Wednesday is expected to be near 39 degrees.

The weather service announced a small craft advisory will be in effect starting at about noon Tuesday from Sandy Hook, N.J., to Fire Island Inlet, as well as from Fire Island Inlet to Moriches Inlet. It will remain in effect until 6 p.m. Wednesday.

And, starting Wednesday evening, a gale watch will be in effect for the Long Island Sound, as well as New York Harbor and the South Shore bays from Jones Inlet east to Shinnecock Bay and said it will remain in effect through Thursday afternoon.

"Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility," the weather service warned, adding: "Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas."

The warnings extend at least 20 nautical miles offshore, the weather service said.

Thursday is expected to be sunny and blustery, with a high near 29 degrees, the weather service said.

Friday and Saturday will also likely be sunny, with highs in the 30s. The temperature will then warm up to the mid-40s Sunday and Monday, the weather service said.