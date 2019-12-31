TODAY'S PAPER
Clouds will give way to a mostly sunny last day of 2019, with a high temperature near 48 degrees, and rain is likely by the end of the week, according to the National Weather Service's forecast.

For New Year's Eve, temperatures will hit a low around 33 degrees, with wind chills between 25 and 30, according to the forecast, based on readings at Republic Airport in Farmingdale.

New Year's Day will be sunny and breezy, with a high near 42 degrees, the forecast says.

Temperatures will drop to a low of 28 degrees on Wednesday night. Thursday will be sunny, but there is a 50% chance of rain around 11 p.m. Thursday night, with rain likely Friday.

