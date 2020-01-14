Snow. Yup, snow.

It's still somewhere out across the horizon, but the National Weather Service said that horizon is Saturday here on Long Island — and that snow is most definitely in our future.

How much remains to be seen. But, as of Tuesday, the weather service said there is a 50 to 80% chance it snows on Saturday, though temperatures could hover just above the freezing mark, making it an annoyance instead of a headache.

Meanwhile, forecasters issued a special weather statement early Tuesday morning warning drivers of fog conditions that have developed in Suffolk County.

"If driving, exercise caution and slow down," the statement read. "Use your low beams and leave plenty of distance between vehicles."

Cloudy skies are expected Tuesday, with a 50% chance of rain Tuesday afternoon, the weather service said.

Temperatures are expected to be in the low-to-mid 40s.

Rain and fog are possible overnight into Wednesday, when forecasters say sunny skies and temperatures approaching 50 degrees are in store.

Thursday is expected to be partly sunny, with a high in the upper 40s, the weather service said.

The weather service is also advising that gale winds are possible for Atlantic coastal waters, as well as the Long Island Sound, Thursday into Thursday night and again late Saturday into Sunday.

Thursday night and Friday bring frigid weather, with forecasters calling for overnight lows Thursday in the low 20s and a high of just 29 degrees Friday. Friday night the temperature is expected to fall into the high teens, with that snow hanging out there Saturday.