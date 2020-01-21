TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island weather: Sunny, cold and freezing

By Matthew Chayes
It's literally freezing outside.

Tuesday's temperatures are forecast to be freezing all day, with a high of 32 degrees and low of 17 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

The forecast, taken in Farmingdale at Republic Airport, calls for sunny skies during the day with clouds moving in at night.

Water freezes beginning at 32 degrees Fahrenheit.

In Manhattan, it will be slightly warmer than freezing in daytime Tuesday, according to the weather service's Central Park readings, with a high of 34 degrees and a low of 27 predicted.

On Long Island, the rest of the week is forecast to be free of precipitation — with temperature highs between 37 and 45 degrees and lows between 26 and 34 — except on Saturday, when rainfall is likely that will continue until Sunday night. Rain is also forecast for New York City.

