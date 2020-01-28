Tuesday's clouds will not stop thermometers from once again rising above normal for January, with the National Weather Service in Islip predicting a high near 43 degrees.

That temperature is a dozen degrees above the mean for the first month of the year.

The rest of the week — until Saturday, when there is a slim chance of rain and even snow — should be clear.

A cold front expected to arrive Tuesday evening will temporarily bring back winter's cold, with the temperature falling to 25 degrees and the wind chill making it feel around five degrees colder, the weather service said.

Wednesday's sun should send themometers up to 40 degrees or so — but with the wind chill, it will feel like 15 to 25.

After an even colder night, with a wind chill of 10 to 15 degrees, Thursday should be sunny, with a high of 35 degrees.

Friday's weather is a near twin, according to the weather service.

There is a 30% chance of rain falling on Saturday after midday. On Saturday night, any rain could transition to snow, the weather service said. The odds of precipitation, however, remain low, at about 30%.

Sunday should be at least partly sunny, with a high of 42 degrees. Monday should be even sunnier though just barely warmer, according to the weather service.