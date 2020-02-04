TODAY'S PAPER
41° Good Morning
SEARCH
41° Good Morning
NewsWeather

Long Island weather: Rainy and warm

By Matthew Chayes matthew.chayes@newsday.com @chayesmatthew
Print

Rain is possible for the rest of the work week, with a wintry mix likely Wednesday, according to a forecast by the National Weather Service.

The skies are expected to dry out Friday night but the clouds will remain, the weather service said.

Snow is possible Saturday night, the weather service said.

Tuesday's forecast, based on weather service readings in Farmingdale at Republic Airport, predicts a high of 51 degrees and a low of 37 degrees. Light rain is possible and there is a chance of rain at night.  

Wednesday’s forecast of wintry mix is 20% likely, jumping to 80% likely as it gets later. The weather service predicts a low of 32 degrees at night, possibly with freezing rain and sleet overnight.

The week’s temperatures are expected to drop a day after unseasonable warmth: the weather topped out at 52 degrees on Monday. High temperatures Wednesday through Sunday are expected to be in the 40s.

Matthew Chayes, a Newsday reporter since 2007, covers New York City Hall.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Fifth graders at Longwood Middle School in Middle Opt-out testing numbers drop in Long Island districts
The groundbreaking for a new arena at Belmont Sources: Isles' arena groundbreaking tentatively set
Onel Jiminez-Maradiaga, 20, of Plainview, has been charged Police: Man groped three women, one at her home
Avocado toast topped by a poached egg at Wildly popular coffee shop opens second location
Orecchiette with sausage and broccoli rabe is one Longstanding Italian eatery moves to new location
Donald Clarke, 94, center, attends the Huntington Senior Fitness for LI senior citizens can begin with one step
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search