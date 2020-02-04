Rain is possible for the rest of the work week, with a wintry mix likely Wednesday, according to a forecast by the National Weather Service.

The skies are expected to dry out Friday night but the clouds will remain, the weather service said.

Snow is possible Saturday night, the weather service said.

Tuesday's forecast, based on weather service readings in Farmingdale at Republic Airport, predicts a high of 51 degrees and a low of 37 degrees. Light rain is possible and there is a chance of rain at night.

Wednesday’s forecast of wintry mix is 20% likely, jumping to 80% likely as it gets later. The weather service predicts a low of 32 degrees at night, possibly with freezing rain and sleet overnight.

The week’s temperatures are expected to drop a day after unseasonable warmth: the weather topped out at 52 degrees on Monday. High temperatures Wednesday through Sunday are expected to be in the 40s.