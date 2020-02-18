Tuesday's clear morning skies will give way to showers by the early afternoon, the National Weather Service in Islip said, and temperatures will stay warmer than usual.

Those showers likely will stick around until through the evening and depart by Wednesday morning, though the skies likely will remain overcast.

Highs are expected to be in the upper 40s Tuesday and the lower 40s on Wednesday, the weather service said.

After that, a stretch of sunny and chillier days begins that will last until Saturday, when temperatures will rise back into the 40s, the weather service said.

So far this month, temperatures are 6.6 degrees above the average of 38.5 degrees, weather service meterologist Matthew Wunsch calculated. January's average was also warmer by 6.7 degrees. December, however, only topped the average by 1.2 degrees, he said.

How above-average February's temperatures might prove remains a question.

"We might actually get a couple of more cold days, maybe toward the end of the week. That might keep that average down," Wunsch said by telephone.

On Thursday, sunny skies are forecast but the thermometer should fall around 10 degrees to just above freezing during the day. And the nightime low of 19 degrees might remind winter-loathers why they feel that way.

Friday's daytime high of 34 degrees will be followed by a nightime low of 24.

On Saturday, however, the sun will be shining, and the high should rebound to 45 degrees.

Sunday looks like it will be two degrees warmer, while Monday's daytime high will be a balmy 48 degrees.