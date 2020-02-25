Into each life a little rain must fall, right?

Well, Tuesday's your day Long Islanders.

Forecasters said there's a 70% chance of light rain Tuesday, mostly after 3 p.m., with cloudy skies hanging around all day. On the bright side, the weather service said the temperature will hover right around 50 degrees.

Of course, that light rain is expected to linger into the night and likely will remain through Wednesday and maybe Thursday. (The forecast says the chance is 90% Wednesday and 30% Thursday.)

Highs are expected to be in the upper 40s both days, the weather service said.

So, bring an umbrella. Prepare to be inconvenienced. Remember it's February and tell yourself: At least it isn't snow.

At least it's supposed to be sunny Friday.

Of course, it's also supposed to be just 39 degrees.

Pretty sure someone also once said you can't always get what you want.

The weather service said a small craft advisory is in effect for all South Shore waters from Jones Inlet to Montauk Point from 4 a.m. Tuesday through to 6 p.m. Wednesday. That forecast warned inexperienced mariners, especially those in smaller vessels, to avoid hazardous conditions.

Meaning, if you can, stay home.

If you can't, be prepared for stormy seas. And some rain.

On Wednesday, the weather service said, "A few rumbles of thunder are possible during the overnight hours as well."

So, there.