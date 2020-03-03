TODAY'S PAPER
The National Weather Service says Tuesday will be warm, with the high of 58 degrees which is nearly 20 degrees above the average for the month. But the odds of a late, wet afternoon and evening are a strikingly high 90%. News 12 meteorologist Rich Hoffman has the forecast. (Credit: News 12 Long Island)

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Tuesday will be warm — the high of 58 degrees is nearly 20 degrees above the average for the month — while the odds of a late, wet afternoon are a strikingly high 90%, the National Weather Service in Islip said.

Those showers should run from about 4 p.m. to 11 p.m., clearing by Wednesday morning, with at least partly sunny skies predicted until Friday, when there is a 50% chance of rain after 10 a.m.

Any downpours should vanish by Saturday, and mostly sunny skies should prevail though Monday, the weather service said.

The warm spell continues for much of the week: Wednesday’s high should be 53 degrees, though it will be breezy.

Thursday will be a bit cooler: the weather service forecasts a high of 48 degrees, much like Friday.

Saturday, though mostly sunny, will be a cooler 41 degrees during the day, and just 28 at night.

On Sunday, the thermometer should hit 48 degrees during the day, with clear skies, the weather service said. The nighttime low will be a warmer 38.

The unusual warmth returns Monday, with a high of 55 degrees, the weather service said.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

