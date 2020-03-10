Decidedly unwinter-like weather is expected to continue Tuesday, with highs in the 60s and upper 50s likely, the National Weather Service said.

"A cold front will approach from the west today, pushing off shore tonight," the weather service said in its Tuesday morning weather summary. "Ahead of the cold front, gusty southwesterly flow will allow for warm temperatures for this time of year."

Rain is possible Tuesday, with the chances of showers increasing from midmorning on, the weather service said.

The skies should then clear, though, and stay that way through Friday, when rain is likely after about 1 p.m., the weather service said. The warm weather is expected to continue, with highs in the 50s into Saturday.

Temperatures could dip on Sunday, when a high near 45 degrees is predicted. Monday's high is expected to be around 46 degrees, the weather service said.

Both Sunday and Monday will be partly sunny, the weather service said.