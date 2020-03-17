Light rain will prevail before noon Tuesday and then the odds of more precipitation diminish, with a daytime high of around 50 degrees, the National Weather Service in Islip said.﻿

After a cloudy night, Wednesday should be bright and sunny with a daytime high of 50 degrees. The rain will return before dawn on Thursday and again will continue until midday, the weather service said.

A high near 53 degrees is expected.

More rain is likely Thursday night — the odds are 60% — and there is a 30% chance of showers on Friday, when the high should reach 63 degrees, the weather service said.

The weekend, however, looks promising, with forecasters predicting that Saturday will be partly sunny and a high near 49 degrees, and Sunday sunny, though slightly colder with a high of 42 degrees.

Monday should be much like the weekend, with a high near 46 degrees.