TODAY'S PAPER
35° Good Morning
NEWSDAY DEALS
SEARCH
YOU ARE A DEALS MEMBERVIEW DEALS
35° Good Morning
NewsWeather

Long Island weather: Sunny and warm

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Print

Tuesday will be a fine day to practice social distancing in the great outdoors, as the National Weather Service in Islip predicts sunny skies with a high of about 52 degrees.

The same cannot be said for Wednesday — and perhaps the weekend — which once again will bring rain.

"Gusty east winds are forecast for Wednesday, and rain chances increase through the day as low pressure moves to the south," the weather service said. “A few snow flakes are possible briefly well north of New York City in the morning as the precipitation begins."

Temperatures, the weather service forecast, should stick to around the mid-40s.

Thursday will be a day of contrast: bright and clear with a daytime high of 53 degrees.

Friday will be a warmer twin, with a high of 59 degrees, the weather service said.

The weekend, however, will likely be wet. There is a 40% chance of rain before 3 p.m. on Saturday and on Sunday the odds of rain rise to 60%, the forecasters said.

A high in the 50s is expected Saturday. Sunday's high will be in the low 60s, the weather service said.

The sun is expected to return on Monday, which should be breezy with a high in the low 50s.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Fifth graders at Longwood Middle School in Middle Opt-out testing numbers drop in Long Island districts
The groundbreaking for a new arena at Belmont Sources: Isles' arena groundbreaking tentatively set
Onel Jiminez-Maradiaga, 20, of Plainview, has been charged Police: Man groped three women, one at her home
Avocado toast topped by a poached egg at Wildly popular coffee shop opens second location
Orecchiette with sausage and broccoli rabe is one Longstanding Italian eatery moves to new location
Donald Clarke, 94, center, attends the Huntington Senior Fitness for LI senior citizens can begin with one step
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search