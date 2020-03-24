Tuesday will be a fine day to practice social distancing in the great outdoors, as the National Weather Service in Islip predicts sunny skies with a high of about 52 degrees.

The same cannot be said for Wednesday — and perhaps the weekend — which once again will bring rain.

"Gusty east winds are forecast for Wednesday, and rain chances increase through the day as low pressure moves to the south," the weather service said. “A few snow flakes are possible briefly well north of New York City in the morning as the precipitation begins."

Temperatures, the weather service forecast, should stick to around the mid-40s.

Thursday will be a day of contrast: bright and clear with a daytime high of 53 degrees.

Friday will be a warmer twin, with a high of 59 degrees, the weather service said.

The weekend, however, will likely be wet. There is a 40% chance of rain before 3 p.m. on Saturday and on Sunday the odds of rain rise to 60%, the forecasters said.

A high in the 50s is expected Saturday. Sunday's high will be in the low 60s, the weather service said.

The sun is expected to return on Monday, which should be breezy with a high in the low 50s.