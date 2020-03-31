Tuesday should be cloudy and cool, with no rain forecast until Thursday night, the National Weather Service in Islip said.

"Highs on Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s, with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s," the weather service said.

Forecasters added, "Dry conditions are expected Wednesday and Thursday with clouds increasing and shower chances returning by Thursday night."

A high near 50 degrees is expected Thursday.

The Friday to Monday stretch should see at least partly sunny skies, with daytime highs in the low to mid-50s and nighttime lows around 10 degrees cooler, the weather service said.