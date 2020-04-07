Tuesday should be sunny and quite warm but the recent pattern of bouncing back and forth between clear skies and showers continues, the National Weather Service said.

On Tuesday, the weather service said, “It will be dry today with partly cloudy skies."

Temperatures will be several degrees above normal, the experts said — likely in the low 60s.

And then, the weather service added, “Chances for showers increase tonight, especially after midnight."

On Wednesday, showers are likely until at least 10 a.m. and may continue after that, as thermometers retreat back to the upper 50s.

The odds of a rainy Thursday are high: 80%, the weather service said. There might be a thunderstorm, and the day time high is expected to be 57 degrees.

Friday and Saturday both are expected to offer sun with temperatures in the mid 50s.

Downpours are likely on Sunday, however, and there is a 30% chance of rain on Monday. A high in the low 60s is predicted for both days.