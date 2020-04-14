Tuesday promises to be one of those days that spring is meant to be: sunny, with soft breezes of no more than 10 mph, and a high of 54 degrees during the day, the National Weather Service in Islip said.

The volatile weather seen Monday, which blew down tree branches and wires and knocked out power to thousands of PSEG Long Island customers, is not over, however.

The storm forced the closure of five mobile COVID-19 testing sites and damaged a commercial building on Milbar Boulevard in Farmingdale on Monday, officials said.

As of 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, PSEG Long Island reported that it had restored power to more than 48,200 customers. Another 2,366 customers were still without power, the utility said.

"We expect the majority of all customers that experienced an outage prior to 7 p.m. Monday to be restored by the end of day today," the utility said.

Tuesday night, showers are predicted to sweep in and might even be accompanied — away from the coast — by a bit of light snow, though no accumulation is expected, the weather service said.

Those downpours might stick around Wednesday, when the odds of rain are about 40% according to the weather service.

“A series of weak upper level disturbances may result in spotty light rain or snow showers through Thursday,” the weather service said.

And winter has yet to entirely relinquish its grip on the thermometer. Daytime highs are not expected to surpass the low 50s.

“Temperatures are expected to be a few degrees below normal through the late week period,” the experts said.

While there is a 30% chance of rain on Friday, Saturday, Sunday and even Monday, all should be mostly sunny, the weather service said.

Highs in the 50s are predicted for the weekend and Monday.