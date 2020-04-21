Forecast: Thunderstorms, powerful winds expected on LI

Tuesday looks like a wild weather day.

Rain will begin around midmorning and develop into potentially threatening thunderstorms with powerful winds and even small hail, the National Weather Service in Islip said.

A wind advisory has been issued for western Suffolk County from 5 p.m. Tuesday until 2 a.m. on Wednesday, while a freeze warning will last from midnight Tuesday until 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Gusts of wind could reach 40 to 50 mph, the weather service said.

“Overnight lows will fall into the mid- 20s across the interior, around freezing at the coast, and into the mid- 30s in the immediate New York City metro area,” the weather service said.

And that cold is expected to stick around Wednesday.

”Despite plenty of sunshine on Wednesday, highs will only rise into the upper 40s to lower 50s, with gusty winds making it feel much colder,” the experts said.

April is usually around 10 degrees warmer, the weather service said, which predicted the cold will linger.

“Another chilly night is expected Wednesday night with temperatures ranging from the upper 20s across the interior to around 40 in NYC,” the weather service said.

Rain will likely return by midafternoon on Thursday and dominate Friday, before clear skies come back Saturday. Highs are expected to be in the 50s.

Sunday and Monday both might see showers, the weather service said. Highs in the 50s are predicted.