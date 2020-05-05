Tuesday might be the pick of the litter: the National Weather Service in Islip predicts a sunny, cool day with gusty winds that should ease later in the day.

The daytime high will reach the upper 50s and low 60s, a bit chillier than usual, the weather service said. That coolness prevails until midweek.

While the weekend looks at least partly sunny, much of the workweek will see showers.

"Clouds will begin to increase later Tuesday night in advance of a storm system tracking through the mid-Atlantic," the weather service said. "Rain will become increasingly likely during Wednesday afternoon and evening as the storm passes to the south and west."

Wednesday’s odds of rain are 40%. A high near 55 degrees is expected, the weather service said.

There is a 30% chance of rain on Thursday, with a high in the low 60s predicted.

Friday afternoon also could be damp. The weather service puts the odds of precipitation at 40%. The high is expected to be near 62 degrees.

Saturday and Sunday will be partly sunny, with highs in the 50s, the weather service said. Rain is possible Monday, and the high is expected to be around 60 degrees.