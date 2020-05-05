TODAY'S PAPER
45° Good Morning
SEARCH
45° Good Morning
NewsWeather

Long Island weather: Sunny, cool and windy

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Print

Tuesday might be the pick of the litter: the National Weather Service in Islip predicts a sunny, cool day with gusty winds that should ease later in the day.

The daytime high will reach the upper 50s and low 60s, a bit chillier than usual, the weather service said. That coolness prevails until midweek.

While the weekend looks at least partly sunny, much of the workweek will see showers.

"Clouds will begin to increase later Tuesday night in advance of a storm system tracking through the mid-Atlantic," the weather service said. "Rain will become increasingly likely during Wednesday afternoon and evening as the storm passes to the south and west."

Wednesday’s odds of rain are 40%. A high near 55 degrees is expected, the weather service said.

There is a 30% chance of rain on Thursday, with a high in the low 60s predicted.

Friday afternoon also could be damp. The weather service puts the odds of precipitation at 40%. The high is expected to be near 62 degrees.

Saturday and Sunday will be partly sunny, with highs in the 50s, the weather service said. Rain is possible Monday, and the high is expected to be around 60 degrees.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Fifth graders at Longwood Middle School in Middle Opt-out testing numbers drop in Long Island districts
The groundbreaking for a new arena at Belmont Sources: Isles' arena groundbreaking tentatively set
Onel Jiminez-Maradiaga, 20, of Plainview, has been charged Police: Man groped three women, one at her home
Avocado toast topped by a poached egg at Wildly popular coffee shop opens second location
Orecchiette with sausage and broccoli rabe is one Longstanding Italian eatery moves to new location
Donald Clarke, 94, center, attends the Huntington Senior Fitness for LI senior citizens can begin with one step
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search