TODAY'S PAPER
45° Good Morning
SEARCH
45° Good Morning
NewsWeather

Long Island weather: Sunny and breezy, with highs in the upper 50s

The National Weather Service in Islip said Tuesday will be sunny and breezy with wind gusts up to about 28 mph and a daytime high of 58 degrees. News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman has the forecast. Credit: News 12 Long Island

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Print

Sunny and breezy with wind gusts up to about 28 mph, Tuesday should have just about flawless weather — though it will be unusually cold.

A daytime high of 58 degrees — which is below normal for this time of year — will be followed by nighttime lows about 20 degrees lower, the National Weather Service in Islip said.

"Record lows are once again possible," the weather service said. The record low for May, 32 degrees, was set in 2008. The mean temperature is 58.6 degrees, the weather service says.

Wednesday and Thursday also should offer plenty of sunshine, though the chilly air will linger. Highs in the upper 50s and low 60s are expected.

"Temperatures will gradually rise a few degrees each day, but will still remain below normal for this time of year,” the weather service said.

On Thursday night and Friday, there is a 50% chance of rain, the weather service said. The high will be in the 70s.

Saturday promises clear skies and a high of 70 degrees.

There is a slim chance of rain both on Sunday and Monday, both of which will be slightly cooler, with highs in the mid-60s predicted. The weather service put the odds of showers at 30%.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Fifth graders at Longwood Middle School in Middle Opt-out testing numbers drop in Long Island districts
The groundbreaking for a new arena at Belmont Sources: Isles' arena groundbreaking tentatively set
Onel Jiminez-Maradiaga, 20, of Plainview, has been charged Police: Man groped three women, one at her home
Avocado toast topped by a poached egg at Wildly popular coffee shop opens second location
Orecchiette with sausage and broccoli rabe is one Longstanding Italian eatery moves to new location
Donald Clarke, 94, center, attends the Huntington Senior Fitness for LI senior citizens can begin with one step
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search