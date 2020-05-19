Tuesday’s high will be in the 60s as a cold front from Canada clears away the clouds brought by Tropical Storm Arthur, the National Weather Service in Islip said.

Expecting winds gusting up to 40 mph, the weather service issued a high surf advisory and hazardous weather outlook for southwestern Suffolk that runs from 8 a.m. Tuesday until 6 p.m. Wednesday.

"East winds will keep temperatures on Tuesday five to 10 degrees below average with highs in the middle 60s inland and low 60s along the coast," the weather service said.

The weather service added: "The large and strong high pressure stalls over the region for much of the week allowing for dry and mostly clear conditions, but with temperatures below average due to a persistent easterly wind."

Wednesday should be quite similar, but with calmer winds clocking no more than 28 mph, the weather service said.

Both Thursday and Friday also should be sunny but rain might start arriving Friday night, the experts said. Highs are expected to be in the 60s.

While Saturday might start the Memorial Day weekend with highs in the upper 60s and showers — the weather service put the odds at 30% — both Sunday and Monday should be clear with highs in the upper 60s.