Long Island weather: Foggy morning, then sunny and warm

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
It’s 62 degrees and humid early Tuesday with patches of fog spread across Long Island, the National Weather Service said.

But those areas of fog will lift by about 9 a.m., forecasters said, and skies will start to clear — with mostly sunny skies and temperatures reaching into the mid-70s expected in the afternoon.

It will be cooler at the beach, with temperatures in the 60s expected, News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman said.

Expect a similar pattern to emerge Wednesday, the weather service said.

Meanwhile, a dense fog advisory is in effect Tuesday for all Long Island waters, both on the North Shore and the South Shore.

That will remain in effect until 10 a.m., the weather service said

The remainder of the week — Thursday, Friday and Saturday — all are expected to be rain-soaked, with a 20 to 30% chance of showers Thursday, a 40 to 50% chance Friday and a 50% chance of thunderstorms in the forecast for Saturday.

Sunny skies are on call for Sunday.

Highs are expected to be in the 70s through the weekend, the weather service said

