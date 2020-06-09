Tuesday’s weather should be sunny, a little warmer — the high will be 81 degrees — and a little muggier than the day before, forecasters said.

"High temperatures will warm up by five to 10 degrees versus yesterday, and it will feel a little more humid," the National Weather Service in Islip said.

The humidity will rise into Wednesday and, the weather service said, "Temperatures will be above average through the period, and a shower or thunderstorm will be possible northwest of the city Wednesday afternoon."

Loading... Good Morning Currently Partly Cloudy ISLIP, NY Islip Weather Station 66° Partly Cloudy 80°/65° 80°/65° SEE FULL FORECAST

The skies over Long Island should be clear, however, and the daytime high should hit 78 degrees on Wednesday.

That night, the odds of downpours and even a thunderstorm are 40% and they increase to 60% after 2 p.m. on Thursday, the weather service said. A high near 74 degrees is expected.

And then the skies should be at least partly sunny from Friday to Monday, with daytime highs in the mid-70s.