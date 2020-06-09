TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island weather: Sunny, warm and humid

The National Weather Service in Islip says today's weather should be sunny, a little warmer with the high temperature likely reaching 81 degrees. News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman has the forecast. Credit: News 12 Long Island

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Tuesday’s weather should be sunny, a little warmer — the high will be 81 degrees — and a little muggier than the day before, forecasters said.

"High temperatures will warm up by five to 10 degrees versus yesterday, and it will feel a little more humid," the National Weather Service in Islip said.

The humidity will rise into Wednesday and, the weather service said, "Temperatures will be above average through the period, and a shower or thunderstorm will be possible northwest of the city Wednesday afternoon."

The skies over Long Island should be clear, however, and the daytime high should hit 78 degrees on Wednesday.

That night, the odds of downpours and even a thunderstorm are 40% and they increase to 60% after 2 p.m. on Thursday, the weather service said. A high near 74 degrees is expected.

And then the skies should be at least partly sunny from Friday to Monday, with daytime highs in the mid-70s.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

