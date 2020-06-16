Expect a stretch of "beautiful weather" this week, with gradually increasing temperatures, as summer officially begins this weekend, the National Weather Service said.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly sunny, with highs in the low 70s, the weather service said.

Sun is also predicted for Thursday, and temperatures are expected to tick up slightly, to a high of 75 degrees. There is a small chance of a passing shower, News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman said.

Friday will be mostly sunny, with a high near 78 degrees, the weather service said.

Humid conditions are also expected, said Hoffman, which will persist through the weekend and the beginning of next week.

Saturday, the start of summer, is expected to be mostly sunny, with a high near 80 degrees, the weather service said. Sunday — Father's Day — is also predicted to be sunny with a high near 80 degrees.

There is a chance of a shower or storm in the afternoon and evening on Sunday, Hoffman said.

Then on Monday, the weather service says there is a 30% chance of showers on a day that is otherwise expected to be mostly sunny, with a high near 80 degrees.