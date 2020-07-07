Storms may put in an appearance nearly every day over the next week, with just two exceptions, the National Weather Service in Islip said.

Only Thursday and next Monday offer fair weather, the weather service said.

After thunderstorms Monday night brought wind gusts as high as 71 mph to Mamaroneck and 59 mph to Lattingtown, the weather service said the odds of showers on Tuesday were 50%. The high should be 78 degrees.

Downpours also could arrive Wednesday, though the odds decline to 30%, the forecasters said.

And Wednesday will not only feel muggy — it will be hotter, the weather service said.

"Temperatures rebound to 5 to 10 degrees above average again by Wednesday with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s along with the chance of afternoon thunderstorms, especially away from the immediate coast,” the weather service said.

Thursday could be a day to savor, just like next Monday, as the weather service expects both to be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s.

Rain looks likely on Friday, especially after midday, and it might be intense, the weather service cautioned. A high near 85 degrees is expected.

The chances of downpours on Saturday are 50%. On Sunday the chance of showers declines to 30%, the weather service said.

Though the weekend may be soggy, the daytime highs should be in the upper 80s — just like Monday, though skies should be clear that day.