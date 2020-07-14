Tuesday should be sunny with a high of 84 degrees during the day — though there might be afternoon and early evening rainstorms, the National Weather Service in Islip said.

After that, Wednesday and Thursday look delightful with temperatures in the high 70s and sunshine predicted.

While showers may dampen Thursday night and Friday, the weather service said they should depart in time for a sunny weekend.

Before that, any swimmers or surfers on Tuesday could encounter rip currents at ocean beaches: the weather service termed the risk moderate.

And, as a weak cold front slides through Connecticut, it said, "Showers and thunderstorms may develop during the afternoon along this front, as an upper level disturbance moves through."

Any downpours and thunder should be gone by Tuesday evening, clearing the way for at least two days of exceptionally fine weather.

"Dry conditions are then forecast on Wednesday and Thursday, with temperatures slightly below average for both days,” the forecasters said.

Thursday night looks soggy — the odds of rain are 30% — and chances of a rainy Friday are 40%, according to the weather service. A high in the low 80s is predicted.

However, Saturday, Sunday and Monday should be splendid summer triplets with clear skies and temperatures in the mid-80s.