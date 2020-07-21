TODAY'S PAPER
82° Good Morning
SEARCH
82° Good Morning
NewsWeather

Long Island weather: Heat continues, but with less humidity

The National Weather Service said Tuesday will be hot with temperatures in the 80s, but with less humidty than the last couple of days.  News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman has the forecast. Credit: News 12 Long Island

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Print

Tuesday will be hot but more bearable than the past few days, thanks to some drier air, forecasters said.

Highs Tuesday should be in the upper 80s, the National Weather Service said.

"The difference for today is that the humidity will be a bit lower, so this will be a subtle difference which should keep heat indices below heat advisory criteria across the metropolitan areas," the weather service said.

Late afternoon clouds may produce storms after midnight and the odds of rain and thunderstorms are 30% on Wednesday, when the high should reach 86 degrees.

There is a 50% chance of downpours on Thursday and thermometers should climb to 88 degrees.

And then the fine weather returns, with the Friday to Monday period expected to offer sunshine and daytime highs in the low 80s, the weather service said. 

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

More news

East Hampton Town Marine Patrol and East Hampton Police: Body of missing row boater found
Dozens of Nassau and Suffolk county residents tested Dozens tested on Long Island for COVID-19 got false positives
Residents have until July 22 to offer comments Village ZBA delays decision on CityMD permit
Wearing masks and constant hand-washing are two good In protecting against COVID-19, sometimes the skin suffers
Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's former lawyer is ACLU and lawyers sue to free ex-Trump attorney Michael Cohen
Former Glen Cove Carvel ice cream store employee Carvel manager: I was fired for not serving maskless man
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search