Tuesday will be hot but more bearable than the past few days, thanks to some drier air, forecasters said.

Highs Tuesday should be in the upper 80s, the National Weather Service said.

"The difference for today is that the humidity will be a bit lower, so this will be a subtle difference which should keep heat indices below heat advisory criteria across the metropolitan areas," the weather service said.

Late afternoon clouds may produce storms after midnight and the odds of rain and thunderstorms are 30% on Wednesday, when the high should reach 86 degrees.

There is a 50% chance of downpours on Thursday and thermometers should climb to 88 degrees.

And then the fine weather returns, with the Friday to Monday period expected to offer sunshine and daytime highs in the low 80s, the weather service said.