Long Island weather: Heat advisory, storms possible after 2 p.m.

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Print

Long islanders face another scorcher on Tuesday.

However, a cold front — which might deliver powerful storms, a possibility that lead the National Weather Service to issue a hazardous outlook — could sweep in this afternoon.

Tuesday should mark the end of the recent stretch of hot and humid days that once again is prompting the weather service to issue a heat advisory, which will end at 8 p.m.

"Highs within the New York City metro should reach the middle to upper 90s, with lower to middle 90s expected outside the metro area," the weather service said.

"This will yield widespread maximum heat index values in the 95 to 104 range," it added.

The weather service also warned, "There may be isolated heat index readings of 105 or slightly higher, but it should not be widespread."

The heat index is a measure of how hot it really feels when relative humidity is factored in with air temperature. 

There is a 30% chance of downpours, potentially with damagingly high winds, beginning after 2 p.m. and lasting into the night.

The odds that Wednesday will start with some rain are about 20% but the sunshine should break forth after midday and the daytime high should almost reach 90 degrees,  the weather service said.

And then look for the Thursday to Sunday period to be bright and clear with highs in the mid 80s.

Rain might return Sunday night — the odds are 40%, and they rise to 50% on Monday, the weather service said.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

