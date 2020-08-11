TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island weather: Heat wave continues

The National Weather Service said Tuesday may start with patchy fog but the day will otherwise be sunny, with heat index values expected to hit the mid-90s as the region enters its second day of a three-day heat wave. News 12 Long Island meteorologist Reed McDonough has the forecast. Credit: News 12 Long Island

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Tuesday may start with patchy fog but the day will otherwise be sunny, as the region enters its second day of a three-day heat wave.

And then, after a couple of possibly rainy days, a sunny weekend is expected, the National Weather Service said. 

A heat advisory, with heat index values expected to be as high as the mid-90s, is in effect for Nassau County until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, the weather service said.

"Hot and humid conditions will continue today, with just an isolated shower or thunderstorm possible this afternoon west of New York City," the weather service said.

On Wednesday, there is a 30% chance of thunderstorms and showers, mainly in the afternoon.

"Despite the chance of rain on Wednesday, temperatures will still rise into the mid-80s

to around 90, with heat index values remaining in the mid-90s for a good portion of the area," the weather service said.

There is a 30% chance of storms on Thursday and Friday, with daytime highs in the mid-80s predicted.

Saturday and Sunday, though both should offer sunny skies, will be cooler with temperatures perching just below 80 degrees, the weather service said. And Monday looks much the same.

Staying Safe in the Heat

  • Limit outdoor activities
  • Drink plenty of water
  • Avoid alcohol
  • Wear light clothing
  • Wear sunscreen
  • Work outdoors early or very late in the day

Source: National Weather Service

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

