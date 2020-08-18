TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island weather: Rain, then mostly sunny; rip current risk

The National Weather Service said skies should clear after some overnight storms with high temperatures in the 80s.

Tuesday’s skies should clear after some overnight storms along with any morning fog, allowing the sun to break through — but there is a 20% chance of rain after 2 p.m., the National Weather Service said. 

Eastern Suffolk may see minor flooding Tuesday morning and there is a moderate risk of rip currents at Atlantic Ocean beaches. The sand may be tempting, though, as a high of 84 degrees is expected. 

And then, no rain is forecast through next Monday.  

"A cold front will linger offshore today and will eventually move farther out into the Atlantic Wednesday into Wednesday night as high pressure begins to build more into the region," the weather service said Tuesday.

"Today's high temperatures will be in the low to mid-80s and a few degrees cooler for both Wednesday and Thursday," the weather service said.

While no clouds are predicted for Wednesday and Thursday, Friday and the weekend may see at least some overcast and the temperature will warm, reaching the mid-80s — and once again it will be humid. 

Look for the Bermuda high, defined as a subtropical area of high pressure that in the summer and fall gravitates west toward Bermuda, which the weather service said will be "influencing the weather with increased heat and humidity."

