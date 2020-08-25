TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island weather: Hot and humid, thunderstorms possible

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Hazy, hot and humid, with a big chance of isolated but strong to severe thunderstorms that could bring damaging hail and dangerous gusting winds. That’s the forecast for Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

In a hazardous weather outlook statement for Long Island Tuesday, the weather service warns of the chance for showers and thunderstorms after about 2 p.m., stating that in addition to hail those isolated storms could pack wind gusts as high as 26 mph.

For an Island just recovered from Tropical Storm Isaias that could spell trouble, with winds that could topple vulnerable trees and power lines in Nassau and Suffolk.

Expect temperatures to soar into the low 90s across much of Long Island Tuesday, with humidity levels already pushing 80 percent in most areas and above that in some.

The one benefit of those thunderstorms would be a big drop in both heat and humidity, with the weather service calling for overnight lows into the upper 60s and a high of just 78 degrees expected Wednesday.

However, the weather service is calling for the strong possibility of thunderstorms later in the week, starting Thursday and running through Saturday.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

