Long Islanders can anticipate a chance of off and on showers and thunderstorms from Tuesday to Friday, when a weekend sunny spell ahead of Monday's Labor Day holiday begins, forecasters said.

Any Atlantic Ocean beachgoers should take care: there is a high risk of rip currents from Tuesday morning until Wednesday evening, the National Weather Service said.

The odds of downpours on Tuesday are 30% after midday, with a high around 76 degrees predicted. Rain was already falling in Suffolk County early Tuesday morning.

Then, look for slightly higher temperatures, as the weather service said, "A frontal system will approach tonight and then remain in the area Wednesday through Thursday. This will bring near normal temperatures, an increase in humidity, and a higher chance of rain showers late tonight into Wednesday."

The forecasters added: "There will even be a slight chance of thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon into night."

Highs Wednesday are expected to be in the upper 70s.

Thursday’s odds of rain are 30%, though midday may be dry. The high for the day is expected to be 82 degrees.

Friday should be sunny with a high of 85 degrees. Both Saturday and Sunday also should offer clear skies, though it will be several degrees cooler.

Labor Day on Monday may be soggy, however: the odds of rain are 30% and it will be a cool 78 degrees, the weather service said.