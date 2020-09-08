Tuesday should be sunny with a daytime high of 80 degrees, while Wednesday may end the recent stretch of fine late-summer weather with a 30% chance of showers, mainly after 2 p.m., forecasters said.

There is a moderate risk of rip currents at Atlantic Ocean beaches on Tuesday, the National Weather Service said.

The night should be clear and cool.

"Low temps will be similar to those of the past two nights, with upper 50s inland and in the Long Island pine barrens region, lower/mid-60s most elsewhere, and upper 60s for NYC," the weather service said.

Temperatures should reach the lower to mid-80s Wednesday, with coastal areas cooler, only getting into the upper 70s, the weather service said.

The odds of downpours, possibly including thunderstorms, rise to 40% on Thursday. It will be slightly warmer with a high, during a mostly cloudy day, of 82 degrees, the weather service said.

Sunshine returns Friday and it will be cooler, with daytime thermometers just reaching 75 degrees, the weather service said.

Saturday will be a twin, and then it appears the rain will reappear on Sunday, when the weather service says the odds are 50%. Storms will perhaps stick around Monday, when the chances of rain are 30%.

Highs on Sunday and Monday will be in the mid- to upper 70s, the weather service said.

The showers will arrive from the south and their arrival remains a bit unclear.

"A deep moisture influx from the Gulf of Mexico may lead to some moderate to heavy rainfall Sunday and Sunday night," the weather service said. "The timing remains uncertain."