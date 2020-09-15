TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island forecast: Clear skies with high of 68 today

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Jacket- or sweater-weather on Tuesday with clear skies and a daytime high of just 68, unusually cold for late summer, will be followed by a warmer and still sunny Wednesday, the experts said.

"Despite plenty of sunshine for today, temperatures will average around 5 degrees below average," the National Weather Service said.

Anyone tempted to swim or surf at an Atlantic beach on Tuesday should know there is both a high risk of rip currents throughout the evening and a surf advisory until midnight.

On Tuesday night, "Lows will be mainly in the 50s, with a few upper 40s across outlying areas," the weather service said.

More sunshine is anticipated Wednesday as temperatures begin to turn warmer. Temperatures will climb back above normal for Wednesday night into Thursday. A cold front will approach late Thursday into Friday bringing the next chance of showers to the area.

Thermometers should reach 73 on Wednesday and rise to 77 on an at least partly sunny Thursday, the Islip-based weather service said.

There is a 30% chance showers will arrive Thursday and continue Friday, the weather service said, but after that look for fair weather through Monday with daytime highs in the cool mid-60s.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

