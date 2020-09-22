Sunshine and warmer temperatures will greet Long Islanders on the first day of autumn Tuesday, forecasters said, predicting the fair stretch will continue until Sunday night when there is the first chance for rain.

"Temperatures are forecast to eventually rise above normal for highs for Wednesday and Thursday with highs well into the 70s and even some lower 80s for a few locations within New York City and northeast New Jersey," the National Weather Service’s Islip office said.

Tuesday’s daytime high will be 72 degrees. Wednesday will be an even warmer 79 degrees, and temperatures will remain in the low to mid 70s on Long Island all week, the forecasters said.

As Hurricane Teddy makes its way to Nova Scotia and Newfoundland in the next couple of days, Long Islanders may see some effects, though the storm should stay out in the Atlantic Ocean and weaken as it hits cooler waters, experts said.

A coastal flood advisory was issued for southern Nassau from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday. On Wednesday, there is a coastal flood advisory from noon to 4 p.m., the weather service said.

For both Nassau and Suffolk, a high surf advisory runs until 6 a.m. Wednesday, and there is a high risk of rip currents through Wednesday evening.

"Large breaking waves will result in significant beach erosion and flooding through tonight," the weather service said Tuesday. "Significant and widespread erosion and damage to dune structures is expected, with scattered overwashes resulting in minor to moderate flooding of roadways and vulnerable structures behind protective dunes."

With a sunny week and weekend expected, the odds of the next downpours arriving are 40% on Sunday night and 30% on Monday, the weather service said.

A high near 73 degrees is expected Monday.