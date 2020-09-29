A soggy stretch bringing "beneficial rain" that is expected to start Tuesday will begin easing Thursday, and Long Islanders can anticipate a sunny weekend, the National Weather Service’s Islip office said.

While the odds of rain — which may help relieve recent dry conditions — are 80% during the day Tuesday, mainly after midday, the term sprinkles may apply: just a tenth to a quarter of an inch is expected, the forecasters said.

However, the night could be much wetter — as much as two inches of rain could fall — and look out for high winds, with gusts that could hit 30 mph, the weather service said.

"The timing of the heaviest showers is likely to be around midnight through early Wednesday morning, with the showers largely ending by midday," the weather service said. "Minor urban and poor drainage flooding is the main threat as conditions have been dry and flash flood guidance is quite high."

For western Suffolk, the weather service issued a wind advisory that begins at midnight and ends at 6 a.m. on Wednesday. A wind advisory for eastern Suffolk runs from midnight through 8 a.m.

"Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result," the weather service said.

The predicted daytime high of 72 degrees on Tuesday should be matched on Wednesday.

Thursday’s odds of showers are 20% and look for thermometers to rise slightly to 74 degrees during the day.

Friday may start off with some downpours — the odds of rain are 30%, probably before noon — and it will be a much cooler 66 degrees, the weather service said.

Saturday, Sunday and Monday all should offer sunny skies and similar daytime highs in the mid-60s.