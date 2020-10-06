Long Islanders on Tuesday may encounter scattered showers — the chances of rain are 30% — but still the day should be mostly sunny with a high just below 70 degrees, the forecasters said.

Wednesday’s weather, however, might include some rough patches: hail and high wind gusts coming from Canada and perhaps intense rain arriving from Tropical Storm Delta, now developing in the Caribbean and expected to slam Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula, are possible, said the National Weather Service and the Miami-based National Hurricane Center

Citing various forecast models, the weather service said hail might accompany "downbursts" on Wednesday afternoon, though the day should be mostly sunny and warm, with a high during the day in the mid-70s.

Wind gusts might hit 35 mph.

Loading... Good Morning Currently Mostly Cloudy ISLIP, NY Islip Weather Station 49° Mostly Cloudy 68°/59° 68°/59° SEE FULL FORECAST

"A shot of stronger winds (is) possible behind the front Wednesday evening (that) may be close to advisory criteria, but the strongest mid-level winds are currently modeled to be north of the area," the weather service said, adding its arrival during the evening may curb peak gusts.

And then look for another sunny stretch through the weekend, though it will be cooler with temperatures bouncing around the mid-60s until Sunday, when thermometers could rise to 71 degrees, the weather service said.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Monday’s Columbus Day holiday, however, should be bright and cooler, with a high for the day of 64 degrees.

Still, that is well above the average temperature for the month of 54.3 degrees, according to weather service records in Islip that began in 1963.